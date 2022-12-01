Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Meta sought to settle EU antitrust investigations, sources say

Facebook owner Meta reached out to EU antitrust regulators some time back in an attempt to settle investigations into its use of customer data and the tying of its classified advertisements service to its social network, people with direct knowledge said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:02 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Meta sought to settle EU antitrust investigations, sources say

Facebook owner Meta reached out to EU antitrust regulators some time back in an attempt to settle investigations into its use of customer data and the tying of its classified advertisements service to its social network, people with direct knowledge said. There were very preliminary discussions which so far have not made any progress, the people said.

The European Commission and Meta declined to comment. "I am not surprised that there is no traction. You can better assess the exposure risk if you see something in writing like a statement of objections," said Tobias Caspary, a partner at London-based Fried Frank.

The EU competition enforcer launched an investigation into Facebook in June last year, focusing on whether the social network unfairly use advertisers' data to compete with them in the online classified ads sector. A second investigation centres on whether Facebook ties its classified ads service Marketplace to its social network to give it an advantage in reaching customers and shut out rival online classified ad services.

The Commission is readying charges against the company, other people familiar with the matter told Reuters last month. Companies sometimes seek to settle after receiving such charges.

Settling an antitrust investigation allows a company to stave off possible fines up to 10% of its global turnover. There would also be no finding of infringement, which could be helpful to ward off damages claims. The Commission recently expanded its powers with landmark rules known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which makes it illegal for online gatekeepers to favour their own services or impose unfair access conditions to their app store.

Such a move could encourage Big Tech to settle ongoing EU investigations where they may have a say in determining possible remedies, unlike the DMA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022