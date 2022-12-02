Germany-Costa Rica World Cup match draws over 17 million German viewers

Over 17 million people tuned in to German broadcaster ARD's coverage of the World Cup match between Germany and Costa Rica on Thursday, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF.

Four-time champions Germany sensationally crashed out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match on Thursday, tumbling out at the first hurdle for the second consecutive time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)