Make Life a Ride: BMW Motorrad Roars up Engines at India Bike Week 2022

Goa, India – Business Wire India • Preview of the new BMW S 1000 RR.

• Stunning Motorrad range and custom bikes on display.

• Attractive offers on BMW Motorrad Garment Collection and accessories.

• Exclusive lounge for BMW Motorrad Owners.

• BMW Motorrad Owners Parade.

• General Bike check-up and Service Support. #BMWMotorradIndia #BMWMotorrad #MakeLifeARide #SoulFuel #BMWMotorradAtIBW BMW Motorrad revs up at India Bike Week in Goa. True to its motto - 'Make Life a Ride', the BMW Motorrad pavilion attracted motorcycle enthusiasts and seasoned bikers to the fascinating world of BMW Motorrad. No matter how different the riding experience world is – Sports, Tour, Roadster, Heritage or Adventure, every motorcyclist can find a bike of their personal preference at the BMW Motorrad pavilion.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "At BMW Motorrad, we have been crafting not only masterpieces of engineering, but experiences that are just pure enthusiasm on two wheels. We are thrilled to bring BMW Motorrad back to India Bike Week, presenting our fans from all over India the very essence of our brand motto 'Make Life a Ride'. We are overwhelmed with the response from bikers who have travelled from all across the country and look forward to see them embark on a journey of their lifetime with the 'Ultimate Riding Machine'." Look, touch, try out and talk shop - the fascination of motorbikes could be felt everywhere across the BMW Motorrad pavilion. Located centrally, the pavilion was created across two levels with ample space for interaction and activities. The ground level displays 10 bikes – BMW G 310 RR, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW F 850 GS, BMW F 900 XR, BMW K 1600 GTL option 719 Midnight, BMW R 18 and BMW C 400 GT. Custom made BMW G 310 RR, G 310 R and G 310 GS bikes were also on special display. The latest range of BMW Motorrad Accessories and BMW Motorrad Garment Collection is also on display. The Bar and VIP zone on the terrace provided a prime view of the entire event and was the perfect place to relax amidst the buzz.

Motorcycling enthusiasts and customers also made great use of the opportunity to engage with BMW Motorrad product specialists and receive expert advice on products and services. A complimentary General Bike check-up and Service Support was offered to all BMW customers at the pavilion. Further, special offers on riding gear and accessories are available to bikers and enthusiasts.

BMW Motorrad customers from across the country participated in India Bike Week. On the first day, the group rode out together on an exclusive 'BMW Motorrad Ride-in'. Riding to Vagator, the cavalcade created excitement through the city, marking the official opening of the BMW Motorrad Pavilion.

The entire range of BMW Motorrad bikes are sold and serviced through its authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India such as Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Thane (Thane Motorrad), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad) & (JSP Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack & Kolkata (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

Internet: www.bmw.in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official #BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: BMW Motorrad pavilion at India Bike Week

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)