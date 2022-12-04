Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's battery capacity confirmed after passing through FCC

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung's upcoming smartphone Galaxy A14 5G is well on its way to market, as affirmed by recent leaks.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 22:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's battery capacity confirmed after passing through FCC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung's upcoming smartphone Galaxy A14 5G is well on its way to market, as affirmed by recent leaks. According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, though still unannounced phone has passed through the FCC as well confirming its battery capacity in the process.

As rumours have suggested the A14 5G will rock a large 5,000 mAh pack. GSM Arena has reported that the Galaxy A14 5G will look very similar to its predecessor with a waterdrop notch on its LCD, triple rear camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint/power button combo. The rumour mill suggests that the Galaxy A14 5G will have a 6.8-inch, HD+ LCD panel and run on a still unannounced Samsung Exynos chipset. It's said to rock a 50MP primary camera on the back and a 13MP front cam.

As per GSM Arena, there was no info available on pricing or availability quite yet other than the hints that the device will be "aggressively priced." Meanwhile, Samsung has been rolling out their Android 13-based One UI 5 update for their smartphones. The company recently also assured users that they are aiming to bring future One UI versions even faster and to more devices simultaneously, reported GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022