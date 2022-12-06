Now, you can seamlessly scroll through Google search results

Surfing through search results just got easier at Google. The search giant recently announced a change in its search result layout on desktop devices. Instead of the usual divisions into different pages, the search results will now be accessible through seamless scrolling of up to six pages worth of results.

The search engine took to its official Twitter handle to make the announcement. "Starting today, we're bringing continuous scrolling to desktop in English in the U.S. so you can continue to see more search results easily. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, you'll now be able to see up to six pages of results," Google wrote.

Users welcomed the change by posting their two cents about the recent development in the comments of Google's tweet. "it can bring some eyes to pages that wouldn't be even considered to be visited because they are 1 or more clicks away," one user wrote.

"This is going to help a lot when I search things up for school projects," another user wrote. Yet another user wrote, "Good innovation, keep it coming!"

According to a report by The Verge, Google had earlier rolled out the feature of continuous scrolling for search results on mobile phones. However, in a significant difference between the mobile and desktop scrolling features, the latter won't be 'infinite' in nature. A 'see more' button would appear after the results of six pages are scrolled through. (ANI)

