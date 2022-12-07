BMW Presents JOYTOWN - India’s First-Ever Music and Driving Festival

• Multi-city festival to be hosted in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

• Convergence of automotive thrills, music, gastronomical delights and fun to experience BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad like never before.

• Drift Showcase and Motorrad Stunts, BMW M Adrenaline Laps, BMW xDrive Offroad Adventure and the Gymkhana experience.

• Groove to the tunes of India's favourite artists. Delhi JOYTOWN to kick-off with performances from Amit Trivedi, Sanam, Arjun Kanungo, Project 91, Lisa Mishra, Kayan (DJ Set), Sound Avatar, KR$NA and Madboy Mink.

• Exciting chain of launches at Delhi JOYTOWN – The first-ever BMW XM, the new BMW M 340i and the all-new BMW S 1000 RR.

#BMWJoytown #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure #MINIIndia #BIGLove #BMWMotorradIndia #MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorradDaysInIndia BMW Group India presents India's first-ever music and driving festival – JOYTOWN. The two-day immersive brand experience festival will enthral brand fans and enthusiasts in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

JOYTOWN brings together BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad to offer one-of-a-kind experience that is a perfect mix of cars and bikes, music, entertainment and gastronomical delights. Witness jaw dropping stunts / drifts performed by experts on BMW cars and BMW Motorrad bikes. Witness experts showcasing the power and agility of BMW M cars and the prowess of BMW xDrive. Experience first-hand the driving dynamics of BMW sedans and the legendary MINI go-kart feeling on specially designed track under expert supervision.

The schedule for multi-city JOYTOWN is – Delhi - 10 - 11 December 2022 at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium Mumbai - 07 - 08 January 2023 at Bandra-Kurla Complex Bengaluru - 28 - 29 January 2023 at Manpho Convention Centre Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "JOYTOWN is a unique melange of bespoke experiences intersecting BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, music and culinary offerings. We are thrilled to present India's first-ever music and driving festival which is specially designed for automotive enthusiasts and their family members. It's an exclusive access to witness the thrilling world of BMW, experience MINIs legendary go-kart feeling, gravity defying stunts by BMW Motorrad riders and groove to the beats and tunes of India's favourite artists all at one place." JOYTOWN entry tickets are available exclusively on Paytm Insider from INR 1800 onwards. Free entry is granted for children under the age of 10 years. Top-up smartcards for purchase of food and beverages are available at the coupon counters within the festival zone.

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad product experiences will be showcased across three different zones along with driving engagements.

The BMW zone will have the entire BMW product range with dedicated display areas for BMW sedans, BMW X range, BMW i at the Electric Garden and BMW M cars at the M Town. The irresistible first-ever BMW XM showcase exudes what extreme performance and limitless luxury stands for.

The MINI BIG LOVE Zone unleashes style, inventiveness, and excitement. Explore the expressive design, premium quality and unmistakable driving fun of MINI along with a plethora of fun and engaging activities such as painting a MINI to flexing muscles at the rock-climbing zone.

The fascination of motorbikes can be felt everywhere across the BMW Motorrad Zone. It consists of Motorrad Garage displaying the entire BMW Motorrad bike range, custom made bikes, the latest BMW Motorrad Accessories, BMW Motorrad Style Collection and a Beer Garden.

Driving Experiences Post purchase of JOYTOWN entry tickets, patrons can further choose to buy slots for The Gymkhana Experience, xDrive Offroad Adventure and BMW M Adrenaline Laps.

The Gymkhana Experience gives a first-hand understanding of the manoeuvring capabilities of BMW and MINI vehicles on a specially prepared track. Visitors can sit-back and witness the capabilities of BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV's) range at the BMW xDrive Offroad Adventure course and also enjoy the adrenaline gushing laps in BMW M cars with certified driver trainers.

Gravity defying Motorrad Stunts and performances along with a special parade by BMW Motorrad owners will set the pulse racing. Further, motorcycling enthusiasts and customers will get an opportunity to engage with product specialists, test ride bikes and receive expert advice on all products and services. Lifestyle and Accessories Personalize your style by exploring the latest in BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad lifestyle collections and accessories.

A main stage is created for live performances providing ample space for interaction and activities. A stellar line-up featuring prominent artists and music bands will enthral audiophiles with a mix of genres spanning Indie, Pop and Electronic music. Catch electrifying performances of SANAM Band, Lisa Mishra, Kayan (DJ Set), Sound Avatar live on 10 December 2022 and groove to the tunes of Amit Trivedi, Arjun Kanungo, KR$NA, Project 91 and Madboy Mink on 11 December 2022.

JOYTOWN is also a gastronomical event that's unmatched by all standards. Go food truck hopping and relish soul-stirring delicacies freshly whipped up by in-house chefs, and when it tires you down at the Refuel Station, stop by the Beer Garden.

