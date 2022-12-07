Left Menu

UK orders thousands more anti-tank weapons

Britain has ordered thousands of new anti-tank weapons in a 223 million pound ($272.04 million) deal with Swedish manufacturer Saab, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. Britain has previously donated some of its stockpiles of the weapons to Ukraine. “These next generation light anti-tank weapons have played a decisive role in supporting Ukraine’s army," defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

Britain has ordered thousands of new anti-tank weapons in a 223 million pound ($272.04 million) deal with Swedish manufacturer Saab, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. The new weapons will be assembled at a Thales facility in Belfast, Northern Ireland and delivered to the British Army. Britain has previously donated some of its stockpiles of the weapons to Ukraine.

“These next generation light anti-tank weapons have played a decisive role in supporting Ukraine’s army," defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement. The Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW) is a shoulder-launched missile system that can be operated by a single soldier. ($1 = 0.8197 pounds)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

