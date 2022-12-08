BRIEF-Google To Bring Waze Team Into Geo's Portfolio Of Real-World Mapping Products - Spokesperson
Alphabet Inc:
* GOOGLE SAYS BRINGING WAZE TEAM INTO GEO'S PORTFOLIO OF REAL-WORLD MAPPING PRODUCTS, LIKE GOOGLE MAPS, GOOGLE EARTH AND STREET VIEW - SPOKESPERSON Further company coverage:
