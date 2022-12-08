"humy with Charlie Puth" -- Subscription-based Communication Service to Debut December 2

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2022 /Kyodo JBN-Asianet/ -- MIXI, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of humy, a subscription-based platform specializing in communications between artists and fans, on December 2, 2022.

Logo of humy: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102029/202211250405/_prw_PI2fl_82m4YWqc.jpg MIXI is a Japanese tech company in Tokyo. With the purpose of enriching communications and inspiring moments of joy, the company is committed to providing enjoyable global communication services for friends and families, including mixi, MONSTER STRIKE, FamilyAlbum, and TIPSTAR. Deploying expertise gained from these communication services, the company has developed a new business in the music industry to create new and meaningful connections between fans and artists.

MIXI is not alone in its vision of humy and pursuit of innovation. It is MIXI's honor to announce a global partnership with Charlie Puth, the GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer, as the first artist on humy. The official fan communication service ''humy with Charlie Puth'' will be launched simultaneously around the world on December 2. (Not available in some countries and regions.) Official site: https://charlieputh.humy.me/ Photo of humy with Charlie Puth: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102029/202211250405/_prw_PI1fl_650jsFk1.jpg humy is a platform where users pay an annual fee to become Premium subscribers of their favorite artist's official fan communication service. Premium subscribers not only can view content that gives a window into the artist's work and private life, but also take part in subscriber-only online concerts and fan events. Subscriber perks include access to an exclusive social network where fans can communicate directly with the artist and view posts that can only be enjoyed here. Subscribers also receive digital greeting cards for events and can enter draws for concert tickets before they go on sale.

Service Overview - Name: humy with Charlie Puth - Website: https://charlieputh.humy.me/ - Subscriber-only Content: 1) Online Concerts (one or more per year) 2) Online Fan Meetings (one or more per year) 3) Priority Access to Ticket Sale Draws* 4) Exclusive Social Network 5) Special Videos 6) Digital Membership Card 7) Digital Greeting Cards *Does not apply to all Charlie Puth performances. Eligible performances will be announced on the official website once dates are confirmed.

- Plan: Premium plan: $100.00 (USD) per year - Payment Methods: Credit card, PayPal - Planned Release Date and Time: December 1, 2022: Mexico 9:00 PM (CST) December 2, 2022: Brazil 12:00 AM (BRT), South Africa 5:00 AM (SAST), Saudi Arabia 6:00 AM (AST), India 8:30 AM (IST), Indonesia 10:00 AM (WIB), Japan 12:00 PM (JST), Australia 2:00 PM (AEDT) (Some countries may be omitted.) Message from Charlie Puth ''I'm so excited to be partnering with MIXI as the first artist to be featured on humy! It's no secret that I love letting fans in on my creative process and day to day life, but I couldn't be more thrilled to have another platform to connect with people around the world.'' About Charlie Puth Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the music industry's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators. Puth has garnered eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. His 2018 GRAMMY-nominated LP, Voicenotes, was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) only four days after its release and has logged over 5.6 billion streams worldwide. Puth's 2020 collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their ''I Hope'' remix earned him his fourth top 10 track on the Billboard Hot 100, hit number one on the Billboard ''Adult Pop Songs'' chart, and won a 2021 Billboard Music Award for ''Top Collaboration.'' Puth also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's record-breaking single, ''STAY,'' which quickly became one of the biggest songs of 2021 and holds the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double-digits -- spending a total of 11 weeks at the top of the chart. Puth recently released his highly anticipated third studio album CHARLIE via Atlantic Records. Featuring hit singles ''Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS),'' ''That's Hilarious'' and ''Light Switch,'' the ''expertly crafted collection'' (from Rolling Stone magazine) has surpassed 1 billion global streams and received critical praise. Puth recently set out for his ''One Night Only'' tour, welcoming fans around the world up close and personal as shares his latest album and greatest hits.

For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit: https://www.charlieputh.com/tour/ About MIXI, Inc.

With the purpose of enriching communications and inspiring moments of joy, MIXI is committed to providing enjoyable communication services for friends and families, including mixi, MONSTER STRIKE, FamilyAlbum, and TIPSTAR. The company places ''User Surprise First'' at its core and focuses on promoting deep and meaningful connections rather than simply increasing the quantity and frequency of communication. Through this endeavor, the company believes it inspires deeper and richer communication in the world.

MIXI's Official website: https://mixi.co.jp/en/ Source: MIXI, Inc.

