Samsung to collaborate with tech startups working on Govt's Digital India stack

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:12 IST
Consumer electronics maker Samsung on Thursday said it will partner with startups working on technologies around the government's Digital India stack, to accelerate its digital journey in the country.

The company is inviting startups to collaborate on technologies which include UPI, DigiLocker, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN), and Unified Health Interface (UHI) among others, a statement issued by Samsung said.

As part of this, startups will partner with Samsung's R&D centres and business units in India on domains such as wallet, health, and fitness, where products and services will be integrated with the company's ecosystem, it added.

It will also provide funding support to some of these startups, helping them to scale with their solution.

The South Korean major held a Startup Collab event in Bengaluru earlier this week, where around 25 startups from across India interacted with its leadership.

''Samsung's R&D centres and business units in India will work closely with startups to co-build solutions for a specific product or service that has the potential to be integrated with Samsung's product ecosystem,'' it said.

The company's engineers, who work on domains such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, metaverse, will also provide these startups with technical mentorship as well as guidance in protecting their intellectual property, wherever relevant, it added.

Samsung R&D Institute Bengaluru Managing Director Dipesh Shah said: ''The Government's Digital India stack is revolutionary, and has the potential to transform the way many sectors work. We wish to collaborate with startups who have cutting-edge technologies in this space, which, when integrated with the Samsung ecosystem, can transform the lives of people, our consumers.''

