Global Women’s Health Innovation Conference 2022 looks to promote healthcare equality in India

• Schedule: 12 – 13 December in Holiday Inn Hotel, Mumbai • A platform for women's health leaders, entrepreneurs and digital health innovators to make their concerns heard Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: The first Global Women's Health Innovation Conference 2022 will open in Mumbai on Monday 12 December with a power packed agenda that addresses unmet needs of women's health. Leading Femtech experts from India, USA and Middle East are coming together with an aim to re-imagine women's health and amplify the gaps as well as the opportunities in Digital health and FEMTECH.

Globally the conversation on need and importance of equality in healthcare is gaining momentum and this conference will add Indian perspective to this much needed movement. At the same time, Indian healthcare communities will get an opportunity to learn from globally acclaimed FEMTECH innovators who share their experience of building global healthcare brands and projects. Reenita Das who currently serves as Partner and Senior Vice President -Healthcare & Life Sciences with Frost & Sullivan is leading the conversation on the future of women's health. She is a global health influencer, a healthcare evangelist, and strategist and voted among top 100 women in Healthtech and Femtech. Das is also a Co-author of State of Femtech. She will present a keynote on the vital link between Sheconomy and health equity. Reenita Das says: ''Gender and health equity are closely intertwined—one without the other decelerates economic progress. Men created societies and healthcare for men. We need a human economy that works for both men and women equally. It is high time that we come together to discuss and debate how to re-imagine women's health, and the Global Women's Health Innovation Conference is a timely platform to start this conversation in India. India represents almost one-fourth of the population of women globally, so it is critical that we start the dialogue here and now.'' Dr. Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO of NIRAMAI will showcase the global success of her cutting edge patented Thermalytix Solution in the conference and highlight the importance of having more women in leading and decision making positions. She has successfully led NIRAMAI to become first Indian company to get an US FDA clearance for a medical device used for women health and receive European CE approval for their solution. "Niramai has utilised Artificial Intelligence to build a novel radiation-free, non-touch, accurate, breast cancer screening solution in India. It is a testimony to how technology is going to play a crucial role in future of women's health and putting women at centre of healthcare" Dr. Geetha Manjunath adds: "This conference will inspire 1000s of future female founders to take their dreams to reality and stake a bigger claim in healthcare economy and decision making. It will be a privilege to speak on behalf of the femtech founders, especially female femtech founders and innovators of India, who have demonstrated their commitment towards making women's health more affordable and accessible. It is crucial to share the femtech success stories from India and highlight the capability and capacity of female founders who have built successful global brands from India. The conference is conceptualised and organised Collab Function to support the global women's health equality movement and build an Indian community for FEMTECH. This conference is a first step towards building a strong conversation on healthcare equality and improving women's health with technologies in India. According to the organisers, Global Women's Health Innovation Conference 2022 is an opportunity for women's health community to collaborate, connect, share learnings and grow together. Jaya Rebello, Managing Director of Collab Function and the organiser of the conference concluded: "It is a great platform for everyone who is committed to women's health to come together for a common cause of advancing women's health and health equity in India and beyond." Conference partners and supporters Karkinos Healthcare joins Global Women's Health Innovation Conference as the headline partner. The conference knowledge partners include Frost & Sullivan, the globally acclaimed research organisation, Indian Psychiatric Society Women and mental health section; The PCOS Society and FemTech India. Leading media organisations such as Medicircle, Women's Web, Feminism in India and Women Entrepreneur India have come on board as media partners. To know more, please visit - www.gwhic.com For more information and media queries please contact Anu Bhatnagar on 0091-9662533442 or Email anu.bhatnagar@collabfunction.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)