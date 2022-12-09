Putin: Any country that launches nuclear attack on Russia will be wiped out
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Friday that any country that dared attack Russia with nuclear weapons would be wiped from the face of the earth.
Putin said Russia had no mandate to launch a preventative first nuclear strike, unlike the United States, but that Russia's advanced hypersonic weapons would ensure Russia could respond forcefully if it ever came under attack.
