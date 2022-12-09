US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as inflation data stokes rate hike worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after a higher-than-expected rise in November producer prices fanned fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to aggressive interest rate hikes for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.77 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,746.71. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.34 points, or 0.24%, at 3,954.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.83 points, or 0.40%, to 11,038.17 at the opening bell.

Also Read: UK's FTSE 100 rises ahead of key Federal Reserve speech

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)