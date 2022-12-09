Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as inflation data stokes rate hike worries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as inflation data stokes rate hike worries
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after a higher-than-expected rise in November producer prices fanned fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to aggressive interest rate hikes for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.77 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,746.71. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.34 points, or 0.24%, at 3,954.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.83 points, or 0.40%, to 11,038.17 at the opening bell.

Also Read: UK's FTSE 100 rises ahead of key Federal Reserve speech

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022