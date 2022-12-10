Left Menu

Book seeks to identify forces behind social conflicts in India

Capitalism is making caste obsolete but it does not free society from structural biases and the new dynamics brings challenges as well as opportunities, says a new book. Snakes in the Ganga Breaking India 2.0 by Rajiv Malhotra and Vijaya Viswanathan seeks to shed light on forces operating behind social conflicts in India.Capitalism is making caste obsolete, but it does not free society from structural biases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 16:18 IST
Book seeks to identify forces behind social conflicts in India
  • Country:
  • India

Capitalism is making caste obsolete but it does not free society from structural biases and the new dynamics brings challenges as well as opportunities, says a new book. ''Snakes in the Ganga: Breaking India 2.0'' by Rajiv Malhotra and Vijaya Viswanathan seeks to shed light on forces operating behind social conflicts in India.

''Capitalism is making caste obsolete, but it does not free society from structural biases. The new dynamics brings challenges as well as opportunities,'' the book published by BluOne Ink LLP says. ''The only caste system left in the rapidly urbanising India is the one enforced by the government's formal identities given to people. This is India's curse: the birth-defect enshrined in its Constitution. This is fodder for the toxic identity politics,'' it says.

According to the authors, ''Snakes in the Ganga'' is a metaphor for some foreign institutions that are mapping ideas of Wokeism to India, thereby undermining India's ancient civilisational fabric.

The book intends to inform Indians who might be supporting such work, often unintentionally, without an in-depth understanding of the end game of these projects, they say.

They, however, add that the book does not intend to vilify the sponsors of such institutions but is purely an exercise to invite healthy academic debate on intellectual issues.

The authors say the book is the result of an exhaustive investigation involving several domains both in the US and India.

''It has been organised into four distinct stories to help the reader understand its depth. Each story is self-contained and could be a book by itself. But each needs to be seen in the context of the others to appreciate the significant message in this book,'' they write.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022