Militancy at its lowest ebb in J-K; Jammu region almost cleared of menace: DGP

Militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is at its lowest ebb and the Jammu region almost cleared of the menace due to the pro-active approach of security agencies along with the cooperation of people, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

He said police, along with other security forces, are frustrating on a daily basis the Pakistani conspiracies to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the Union Territory.

''If you take into account the facts and figures, the militancy has reached its lowest ebb (in Jammu and Kashmir). Barring one district where three to four terrorists are active, the rest of nine districts in Jammu region are militancy-free,'' Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said 2022 proved a most successful year for the security agencies in their fight against terrorism. The situation is such that the new recruits are forced to think 10 times whether the path they are going to tread is worth a selection or rejection, he added.

''We are also counselling the young boys and making them understand the conspiracies being hatched by Pakistani agencies that are enjoying the bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir. They have bled J-K over the past 30 years and time has come to understand their strategy, shun the path, condemn their actions and stand up against them,'' Singh said.

However, he said security forces are getting full support from the public to root out militancy.

''We have full support of the public, a large section of the youngsters are with us and that is the reason that militancy has come down to its lowest level. The residual militancy will also be finished as well,'' the police chief said.

Responding to a question, he said security forces are more than proactive in dealing with militancy.

''Police and security forces are together to foil the conspiracies being hatched by Pakistani agencies from across the border to disturb the peaceful atmosphere (in Jammu and Kashmir),'' the DGP said.

Singh did not agree with the questions that the focus of terrorists has shifted towards the Jammu region.

''It had never happened that Jammu was not on their radar. They have carried out fidayeen (suicide) attacks and other activities in the past,'' he said.

“There are three to four terrorists active in one of the 10 districts of Jammu region and an operation is underway to neutralise them. The district will also be cleared as well,'' Singh said.

The DGP said police and other security agencies are fully alert to the threat posed by Pakistani agencies that are conspiring to reactivate certain elements to carry out attacks and disturb peace.

''No day passes when a new module or conspiracy is not foiled,'' he quipped.