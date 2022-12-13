Purple Quarter Facilitates KIMS' CTO Search, Ex-Amazon Techie Joins

Multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services provider, KIMS has onboarded Venkatramana Vojjala as the Chief Technology Officer. Bespoke CTO Search Firm, Purple Quarter was the preferred search partner for the senior tech leader mandate.

KIMS Hospitals is the largest corporate healthcare group in AP and Telangana, with over 4,000 beds. It has recently entered Maharashtra with the acquisition of Kingsway hospital in Nagpur The organisation's relentless pursuit of perfection and endeavour is to provide the highest quality of care to patients. To further accelerate the digital health vision and drive the overall IT roadmap for KIMS, the management sought a seasoned techie as their Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Abhinay, CEO & Director, KIMS shared on the appointment, ''We are delighted to welcome Venkatramana Vojjala to the team. I am confident with his immense knowledge and expertise, he will help align our tech and business goals. As CTO, Venkatramana Vojjala will be responsible for executing the digital roadmap set for KIMS by, bringing the best technology to every step for a seamless delivery experience for our patients, doctors and support functions. Purple Quarter has been instrumental in hiring the best leader match for us; thank you to the entire team for their consolidated efforts on each step.'' Purple Quarter along with team KIMS customized a strategic approach in mapping and finding the best leader fit for the open position. An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Venkatramana Vojjala has donned several hats in his robust 27+ years of industry experience. He has had notable stints with Amazon, LevaData Inc, Cavirin, Dell and Fujitsu Network Communications across India and US. Venkatramana Vojjala's core competent expertise makes him an innovative leadership fit for KIMS.

''I am thrilled to have landed with this interesting opportunity, thanks to Purple Quarter. As a seasoned engineering leader, I look forward to applying my skills to the healthcare industry. My primary focus at KIMS will be to drive an end-to-end technology roadmap, build a robust technical infrastructure and manage the company's overall core technology. Purple Quarter's support throughout processes and guidance along the way is unmatched,'' shared Venkatramana Vojjala on his appointment.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In just five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Razorpay, Browserstack, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

