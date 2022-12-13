BluePi enters its second decade; reaffirms its long-term commitment to customers with their Data-driven Business Transformation journeys

BluePi Consulting (BluePi), a leader in data-driven solutions, today celebrated its 10th anniversary with an organization-wide commitment to support customers in their data-driven business transformation journeys. The organization since its inception in 2012 has successfully delivered end-to-end specialized IT services and solutions to customers in the retail and financial services sectors. BluePi's customized solutions leverage Big Data, AI/ML, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, App modernization and Development, Cloud Migrations, and Web analytics platforms. The organization has rich experience in handling large-scale projects around Big Data, Data Science, Cloud-based solutions, Microservices, and Risk profiling, among others.

Now, BluePi is even better positioned to become a global leader in the data-driven solutions space, with more technological capabilities and a global expansion strategy. Speaking during the occasion, Pronam Chatterjee, Co-founder and CEO, BluePi Consulting said, ''We are proud to have delivered sustained performance and growth since our inception in 2012. Our fast-growing team is adept at recognizing the pain points of customers and innovating continuously to cater to the latter's evolving requirements.'' He further added, ''This is an important milestone in our organization's young history and I express my heartfelt gratitude to all our employees, customers, and partners for their faith in us as we celebrate our first decade of growth.'' BluePi partners with organizations to help them achieve higher levels of maturity. Founded by industry leaders, Pronam Chatterjee and Kaushik Khanna, BluePi is self-funded with headquarters in Gurgaon. In April this year, the organization launched its operations in Sydney, Australia, the first country outside of India where Gaurav Sharma, Co-founder and CEO oversees operations in both Australia and New Zealand regions.

''Vision 2030'' organization growth strategy This 10th-anniversary celebration further reinforced BluePi's commitment to its core values which also act as the organization's differentiator.

Sustained Excellence: Excellence is demonstrated through the everyday improvements in the tasks people perform and through the deliverables to customers. Challenge others to grow: The mantra to grow at BluePi is to provide and look for challenging opportunities and enable others to achieve them. Belief: Being an aspirational organization, the goal it wants to achieve requires tremendous effort as well as belief by its team. Be creative, keep learning and innovate: BluePi team strives to find complex and meaningful work that requires creativity to achieve. Work because you want to, not because you have to: The organization believes that passion for work cannot be forced but it is something that one discovers when the person loves the work he or she does. Team interest before individual interest: BluePi understands individual brilliance can scale a mountain but a team together can move mountains.

For a decade, BluePi has helped organizations transform their operations by providing data-driven business insights. It specializes in custom data, analytics, and AI/ML solutions that help drive business outcomes for organizations. BluePi works with technology partners, such as Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, Google Cloud Platform, Databricks, and VMware.

BluePi has won several awards and continues to receive endorsements from customers and the industry. Some of its achievements include AWS APN Excellence Award, Best Partner Award, Specialized Partner Award – Big Data and Analytics, Partnership Champions Program – AI/ML India, and being named among the Top 25 Cloud Computing Companies by Silicon India.

About BluePi: BluePi is a leader in data-driven solutions that focuses on solving business problems with the innovative use of cutting-edge technology. A purpose-led organization that believes in bringing transformation to businesses, it leverages its world-class capabilities in data, cloud, and digital transformation. Founded in 2012 in Gurgaon, India, BluePi has successfully presented itself as one of the ''game changers'' in the industry, with its data-driven, cloud-based industry solutions. It is a Premier Consulting Partner with AWS and has strategic partnerships with Snowflake, Databricks, Cloudera, and GCP. BluePi recently launched its operations in Sydney, Australia to serve the growing customer base in the ANZ region. For more information, please visit, www.bluepiit.com

