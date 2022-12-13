Hong Kong to Ring in 2023 with a Spectacular Multimedia Show over Victoria Harbour

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" will be held at Hong Kong's world-famous Victoria Harbour" on 31 December to welcome 2023.

Details of the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" Hong Kong Time Highlight 23:45 New Year's Eve LIVE PERFORMANCES With the iconic Hong Kong skyline as the backdrop, the exuberant celebrations will begin with a succession of live performances, including internationally acclaimed pianist Niu Niu (Zhang Shengliang), a gravity-defying display by members of the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club, and drummers from Gekko Taiko.

Internationally acclaimed young pianist Niu Niu (Zhang Shangpliang) Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club Local taiko drumming group Gekko Taiko 23:59:30 New Year's Eve LIVE COUNTDOWN CLOCK At thirty seconds to midnight, the eyes of the audience will be on Victoria Harbour, as the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) is transformed into a giant clock face, counting down the last 30 seconds of 2022. As the clock ticks to midnight, a multimedia show will light up the sky. 00:00 1 January 2023 LIVE SHOW This sensational 10-minute show will symbolise the beginning of the New Year, brimming with hope and opportunity in Hong Kong, as Victoria Harbour is lit up with myriad dancing lights projected from different locations along the harbour front. Moving lights from the harbour will be beamed from Star Ferry vessels while a kaleidoscopic, multi-layered display of rooftop pyrotechnics will be launched from the top harbour-front buildings and landmarks. Rooftop pyrotechnics Dancing lights Moving lights from Star Ferry vessels The high-energy extravaganza will be accompanied by a stirring musical soundtrack, as Hong Kong sings and dances its way into 2023 in an inimitable style, sending out a vivid and irresistible message of revival and optimism from one of the world's most exciting cities.

