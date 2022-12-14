TSF Group unveils manufacturing unit of Leggaro Composites

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:05 IST
The TSF Group, a part of the erstwhile TVS Group, inaugurated the manufacturing facility of Leggaro Composites aimed at stepping up presence in the country, a top official said on Wednesday.

The manufacturing unit was part of the strategic partnership between TSF Group and MIND S.r.l signed in November 2020 in Bologna, Italy.

''The TSF Group has decades of experience in providing high-quality, design-led manufacturing to customers across the globe. Establishing Leggaro's manufacturing facility in Chennai is a milestone, which will allow us to scale up our presence,'' Leggaro Composites Management member Sriram Viji said.

The plants in Bologna, Italy and Chennai would have a built-up area of 10,000 square metres with specialisation in delivering components in composites using advanced technologies of transformation of carbon fibre.

''MIND, the Italian base of Leggaro, has developed its experience in carbon composites over several years and established itself as a supplier to many luxury car brands and motor sports companies,'' MIND S.r.l CEO Francesco Varrasi said.

''We are excited to partner with the TSF Group and have their support to expand our operations and capability to innovate,'' he said.

