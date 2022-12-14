IEX becomes India's first carbon-neutral power exchange * Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Wednesday said it has become country's first carbon-neutral power exchange.

In a statement, IEX said carbon credit developer EKI Energy was sustainability partner by providing advisory and consultancy services in this climate action exercise.

''IEX becomes India's first carbon neutral power exchange, using market based tradable instruments to offset its carbon emissions.

''This achievement is yet another milestone in our 15-year journey towards enabling India's energy transition in a sustainable manner,'' S N Goel, Chairman and MD of IEX, said.

*** ABB FIA Formula E world championship 4th round to be held in Hyderabad * The fourth round of all-electric 'ABB FIA Formula E car racing championship season 9' will be held in Hyderabad in February 2023.

Its first round will be held in Mexico City. The second and third rounds will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, the Switzerland-based ABB said in a statement on Wednesday.

''ABB Formula E will make its way in India for the first time ever with round 4 of the race scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, India on February 11, 2023'' it said.

The ABB fast-chargers will be used by the participants at all rounds of the championship.

Daniela Lužanin, Head of the ABB Formula E partnership, said: ''We continue to push the boundaries of sustainable technology as we commence our new role as official charging supplier.'' PTI ABI SHW SHW

