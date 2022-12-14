Left Menu

RBI to promote innovation in financial sector, says governor Das

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:07 IST
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday assured financial technology companies (fintech) that the central bank will continue to adopt a participative and consultative approach to facilitate innovation in the financial sector.

The governor held a meeting with select fintech entities, including AgriTechs, and some of their associations, the RBI said in a statement.

Das advised fintechs to pay close attention to governance, business conduct, data protection, customer centricity, regulatory compliance and risk mitigation frameworks.

''The Governor reiterated that the RBI will continue to adopt a participative and consultative approach for facilitating innovations in the financial sector,'' the RBI said.

In his introductory remarks, Das stated that FinTech initiatives and start-ups are important segments of aspirational India.

They are playing a transformative role in the financial system through digital innovations and innovative means of delivery of financial services, he said.

Das highlighted the proactive and supportive role of the RBI in providing conducive policy environment for responsible innovation.

The meeting was also attended by M K Jain, Deputy Governor, along with a few senior officials of the RBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

