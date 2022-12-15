Left Menu

ISRO launched 177 foreign satellites between 2018-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:48 IST
ISRO launched 177 foreign satellites between 2018-22
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites during the last five years, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Singh said the forex generated through the launch of these foreign satellites was approximately USD 94 million and Euros 46 million.

From January 2018 to November 2022, the Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites belonging to countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and USA, on-board PSLV and GSLV-MkIII launchers under commercial agreement, he said. The minister said far-reaching reforms were announced in June 2020 with an intent to enhance participation of non-government entities in the sector and bring in a commerce-oriented approach to space activities – all steps towards enhancing the nation's share in the global space economy.

The result of these reforms was reflected with the heaviest commercial launch by India in the form of LVM3, carrying 36 Oneweb satellites and the recent suborbital flight by Skyroot Aerospace, he said.

Singh said the creation of IN-SPACe as a single-window agency for promotion and handholding of non-government entities in conducting end-to-end space activities has resulted in a remarkable interest in the start-up community, with 111 space-startups registered, as on date, on the IN-SPACe digital platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022