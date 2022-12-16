Left Menu

Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine and in capital Kyiv

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including in the capital Kyiv on Friday, signalling another Russian missile attack, the country's officials said. "Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-12-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 12:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
"Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office said on the Telegram messaging app. As many as 60 Russian missiles have been spotted heading to Ukrainian air space, said Vitaly Kim, who is the governor of the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine.

"A part of them is already over northern Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram. Russia has carried out several waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing power outages across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

