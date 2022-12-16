Left Menu

Telecom operators on average installing 2,500 base stations per week for 5G: Chauhan

Telecom operators are installing on an average 2,500 base stations per week for providing 5G services in the country, Union minister Devusinh Chauhan said on Friday.The Minister of State for Communications told Rajya Sabha that 20,980 mobile base stations were installed as of November 26.Out of them, Reliance Jio and Airtel have installed 17,687 and 3,293 base stations, respectively.Telecom Service Providers TSPs have started providing 5G services in the country from October 1, 2022 onwards.

Telecom operators are installing on an average 2,500 base stations per week for providing 5G services in the country, Union minister Devusinh Chauhan said on Friday.

The Minister of State for Communications told Rajya Sabha that 20,980 mobile base stations were installed as of November 26.

Out of them, Reliance Jio and Airtel have installed 17,687 and 3,293 base stations, respectively.

''Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have started providing 5G services in the country from October 1, 2022 onwards. As on November 26... 20,980 base stations have been installed in 14 states and union territories. On an average, TSPs are installing approximately 2,500 base stations per week,'' Chauhan said in a written reply.

He said telecom operators have reported that they are presently providing 5G services to their subscribers, having 5G enabled devices, at no extra cost. ''Presently, separate counts of 5G users are not being maintained by TSPs''.

In response to a question on 5G services of BSNL and MTNL, communications minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw said BSNL floated the tender in October 2022 for its requirement of 1 lakh 4G sites.

''Further, the government has reserved the spectrum for BSNL for its 5G services while conducting the spectrum auction in July 2022,'' Vaishnaw said.

