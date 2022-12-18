Left Menu

Manipur arranges for live telecast of World Cup football final on large screens

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-12-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 16:01 IST
Manipur arranges for live telecast of World Cup football final on large screens
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has arranged for live telecast of the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France, which will be shown on large screens in the 14 districts of the state.

Such screens were set up at one place in each district, where fans will cheer for their favourite team.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a Facebook post said that the state government will telecast the final match live in 14 districts and urged fans to come and watch it. Singh, a former footballer, said he would be supporting Argentina.

Screening of World Cup matches at the initiative of the state government started from the semi-finals level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022