Left Menu

Prez Murmu says Google CEO Sundar Pichai symbol of Indian talent, wisdom; urges him to work for universal digital literacy in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:09 IST
Prez Murmu says Google CEO Sundar Pichai symbol of Indian talent, wisdom; urges him to work for universal digital literacy in India
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday described the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom, and asked him to work for universal digital literacy in India.

Pichai had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

''CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President described Shri Pichai, a recipient of Padma Bhushan, as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom and urged him to work for universal digital literacy in India,'' the president's secretariat tweeted along with the pictures of the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022