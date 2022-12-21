Left Menu

German cartel office ends proceedings against Google News Showcase

Germany's cartel office has concluded proceedings against Google over its online news service after the tech giant made several changes benefiting publishers, the office said on Wednesday.

21-12-2022
Germany's cartel office has concluded proceedings against Google over its online news service after the tech giant made several changes benefiting publishers, the office said on Wednesday. The office said Google had abandoned plans to integrate the Google News Showcase into general searches and changed its contractual practice to make sure publishers do not face difficulties in asserting their ancillary copyright in response to its concerns.

A publisher's participation in the News Showcase will continue not to affect search results, added the office. The cartel office said Google would implement further measures in the coming weeks, including providing more information about Showcase, and that it would continue to monitor this development.

Under expanded powers that entered into force last year, the cartel office has taken up cases involving several tech giants, including Amazon, Apple and Facebook owner Meta.

