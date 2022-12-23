Tanishq relaunches retail store in city

Jewellery brand Tanishq from Tata Group has relaunched its store in Anna Nagar in the city, the company said on Friday.

Spread across 10,000 sq ft, the store offers over 5,000 designs. Tanishq currently has over 400 exclusive boutiques in more than 220 cities.

Titan Company Ltd regional business head - South Sharad inaugurated the store at an event in the city in the presence of regional business manager South Y L Narasimhan, senior officials on the occasion, a press release said.

