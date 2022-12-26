Payment system operators to report fraud on RBI's DAKSH from Jan 1
The RBI operationalised the Central Payments Fraud Information Registry CPFIR in March 2020 with reporting of payment frauds by scheduled commercial banks and non-bank Prepaid Payment Instrument PPI issuers....entities shall commence reporting of payment frauds in DAKSH from this date January 01, 2023, the central bank said in a circular.
- Country:
- India
In order to streamline reporting, enhance efficiency and automate the payments fraud management process, the RBI on Monday said the fraud reporting module will be migrated to DAKSH -- the Reserve Bank's advanced supervisory monitoring system -- from January 1. The RBI operationalised the Central Payments Fraud Information Registry (CPFIR) in March 2020 with reporting of payment frauds by scheduled commercial banks and non-bank Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuers.
''...entities shall commence reporting of payment frauds in DAKSH from this date (January 01, 2023),'' the central bank said in a circular. In addition to the existing bulk upload facility to report payment frauds, DAKSH provides additional functionalities, like a maker-checker facility, online screen-based reporting, an option for requesting additional information, the facility to issue alerts/ advisories, generation of dashboards and reports.
All RBI-authorised Payment System Operators (PSOs) / providers and payment system participants operating in India are required to report all payment frauds, including attempted incidents, irrespective of value, either reported by their customers or detected by the entities themselves, it added. This reporting was earlier facilitated through Electronic Data Submission Portal (EDSP) and is being migrated to DAKSH. After going live, payment fraud reporting in DAKSH effective January 01, 2023, entities shall not be able to report any payment frauds in EDSP, the central bank said.
The responsibility to submit the reported payment fraud transactions shall be of the issuer bank/PPI issuer/credit card issuing NBFCs, whose issued payment instrument has been used in the fraud,'' the RBI said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India down Australia by nine wickets, register 2nd win in T20 World Cup for Blind
Virat, Ishan cost us the game with their batting: Bangladesh skipper Litton Das after loss to India
More women walk to work compared to men in India: World Bank report
Russia welcomes India's decision to not support G7's price cap on Russian oil
Sixth round of India-UK FTA talks to begin from Monday