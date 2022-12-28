Left Menu

Toyota's Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 13:51 IST
Toyota's Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the new hybrid version of its multi-purpose vehicle Innova will be available at a price starting from Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bengaluru-based auto major unveiled Innova HyCross in November and it will be available at the dealership from mid next month.

The self-charging hybrid version of the vehicle has been priced between Rs 24.01-28.97 lakh (depending upon the variant) while the gasoline version will come in the range of Rs 18.30-19.20 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The Innova HyCross comes with a self-charging strong hybrid electric system, a 2-litre petrol engine along with an e-drive sequential shift system.

It will also be available with an option of 2-litre engine mated to an automatic transmission.

The booking for the vehicle commenced on November 25.

“The launch of the feature-packed Innova HyCross is a significant milestone for us in India and we are truly humbled by the overwhelming response received from across the country. We are certain that the pricing of the new Innova HyCross will strengthen the legacy of brand Innova while boosting Toyota's quest for promoting sustainable mobility,” said Atul Sood, Associate Vice President for sales, and strategic marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Launched in 2005, the Innova has cumulatively sold over 10 lakh units, accounting for over 50 per cent of total cumulative sales across models of over 20 lakh units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022