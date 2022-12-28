Left Menu

Airtel customers in Jammu and Srinagar can now access superfast 5G

Airtel customers in Jammu and Srinagar can now access superfast 5G
On Wednesday, December 28, Bharti Airtel (Airtel) launched its cutting-edge 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to take advantage of the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

The service is currently available in Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu secretariat, Bahu fort, Bahu plaza, Jammu railway station, Govt medical college, Canal Road in Jammu, as well as Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Sringar secretariat, Nishant Garden, Chashma shahi, and Old city in Kashmir, among other select locations.

Airtel said that it will be expanding its network to include the Union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in the near future.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh.

Airtel 5G Plus promises to deliver incredibly fast speeds, superior voice quality, and is compatible with all 5G-enabled smartphones. Additionally, it is eco-friendly and works with both Android and Apple devices.

The Airtel 5G Plus services will be gradually made available to customers as the company builds its network and completes the rollout.

