S.Korea's Yoon orders revamp of response to violations of country's air space

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered a revamp of the military's response system against objects violating its air space, his office said on Thursday, days after five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea.

Yoon called for the revamp of the response system on a visit to the Agency for Defense Development to check South Korea's reconnaissance and interception capabilities to counter North Korea's drone threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)