Use Aadhaar confidently but maintain same usage hygiene as bank account, passport: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has advised people to use Aadhaar confidently as per their choice to avail benefits and services, but to observe the same level of usage hygiene as one would for other identity documents including bank account, PAN or passport.

Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI also urged residents not to leave Aadhaar letter / PVC Card, or its copy unattended. Residents are advised not to share Aadhaar openly in the public domain, particularly on social media and other public platforms, UIDAI said in a statement.

Aadhaar holders should not disclose their Aadhaar OTP (one-time password) to any unauthorised entity and refrain from sharing m-Aadhaar PIN with anyone.

''Use Aadhaar confidently as per your choice to avail benefits and services, but observe same level of usage hygiene like any other identity documents including bank account, PAN or Passport,'' UIDAI said.

Aadhaar is a resident’s digital ID, and it works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for residents across the country.

''While sharing Aadhaar with any trusted entity, the same level of caution may be exercised which one does at the time of sharing mobile number, bank account number or any other identity document like Passport, Voter Id, PAN, Ration Card...,'' UIDAI said.

Wherever a resident does not wish to share his or her Aadhaar number, UIDAI provides a facility for generating a Virtual Identifier. UIDAI also provides the facility of Aadhaar locking as well as biometric locking.

