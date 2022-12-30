US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on last trading day of torrid year
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on the final trading day of a roller-coaster year marked by aggressive interest-rate hikes to curb inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and recession fears.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.19 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 33,121.61.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 20.22 points, or 0.53%, at 3,829.06, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 109.72 points, or 1.05%, to 10,368.37 at the opening bell.
