(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

Updated: 10-01-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 11:15 IST
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of 40 Starlink satellites for communications company OneWeb on Monday, January 9. This launch will be the company's second launch with OneWeb following a successful launch in December.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 8:15 p.m. PT (04:15 UTC on January 10), with a backup opportunity available on Tuesday, January 10 at 8:02 p.m. PT (04:02 UTC on January 10). The Falcon 9 vehicle carrying the satellites will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship located in the Pacific Ocean.

This launch will add 40 more satellites to OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, making up more than 80% of its first-generation constellation. This will provide global wholesale connectivity for its partners, allowing the company to extend its services to more areas, such as the US, southern Europe, Australia, and beyond.

Update 1

Falcon 9 has successfully launched OneWeb's internet satellites into orbit and its first stage has landed on Landing Zone 1.

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

