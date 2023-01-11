Augmented Reality and its Potential in the iGaming Industry

Technology is now part of our everyday lives. We use laptops, tablets, and computers to study, work, and communicate with those around us, which now happens almost daily. Not to mention smartphones, which have become an extension of ourselves.

People use smartphones for countless activities, starting with communication via text, voice, or video with friends, family, co-workers, and collaborators. With the help of the internet, we can use a smartphone to talk to a friend who lives one mile away from us or to a co-worker who lives across the Ocean, hundreds of thousands of miles away.

Technology is getting brighter

Technology hasn't only impacted how we work, study, or communicate but has also changed numerous industries. Doctors can now perform state-of-the-art, minimally invasive incisions; automobiles are more intelligent than ever, using techniques like autopilot or lane assist. Businesses all over the globe are perfecting their operations with technologies like cloud computing, and the advance of technology seems to have no signs of slowing down.

The tech world is innovative in saving lives, making businesses thrive, and transforming how people relax and access entertainment.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are two new tech innovations transforming how people perceive and use computers. AR and VR are not as widespread as smartphones, laptops, or tablets, yet they possess excellent qualities that could change how people interact, play, relax, or even work.

Both technologies are no longer just prototypes. They are being used actively in some fields. For example, VR has emerged quickly in the gaming world, while AR has been a substantial part of the development of popular smartphone apps.

What's precisely AR?

Augmented Reality or AR is a tech system or a combination of software and/or hardware products that reach an objective. The objective is to combine elements of the natural world with features generated by a computer.

Augmented Reality can make use of multiple human sensory experiences like visual, haptic, or olfactive sensors.

The description of the AR system might seem fancy and quite science-fiction, yet it is already used in the entire world, and chances are you have already come across it.

Some of the most popular AR apps include Snapchat and Pokémon GO. Snapchat uses AR through some of its filters, which allow users to add certain simulation elements to their selfies or videos. Pokémon GO is a game that adds computer-generated aspects to a physical environment and has been a sensation in the gaming world since its launch in 2016.

AR versus VR

AR and VR are both parts of the same technology field called Extended Reality. While Augmented Reality adds some computer-simulated elements to the natural world as we know it, Virtual Reality creates a completely simulated new world or new environment for the user.

That is why VR experiences require using a headset, which has become a famous symbol for the entire extended reality universe. With the help of the headset, users can emerge in a completely simulated environment, whether for relaxing purposes, playing a video game, or studying.

Virtual Reality is very popular in the gaming world, as many gaming products have launched VR versions, while some companies have created entirely new VR games.

AR and the casino world

VR is already a part of the iGaming industry, as users now have access to Virtual Reality casinos where they can enjoy classic games like roulette, craps, blackjack, or even newer games like slots.

AR could be a great addition to the iGaming world, as VR has already proved to be. How could AR be used to improve the gambler's experience? Well, it could create a more authentic online casino experience. Imagine wanting to have a slot machine right in your living room with the help of AR. Or maybe you'd like to access a live casino and feel the specific smell of a poker room.

What's more, in a study conducted by casinoalpha.co.nz, a platform dedicated to casino comparisons and reviews, AR was considered to be the next significant addition to online iGaming along with its precursor, VR.

AR could also transform how live casinos or events like conferences or seminars occur in the iGaming industry. The best way to understand how AR is already used in broadcasts is through sports events. For example, in some competitions, AR elements are added to the screen to show exactly where a ball hit.

Will AR change the entertainment industry?

Augmented Reality innovation has already transformed the world as we know it. For example, it allows users to enjoy fantastic games or interact in unique matters through camera lens filters. It is not a matter of if but a matter of when Augmented reality will completely transform the entertainment world, including the iGaming industry.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)