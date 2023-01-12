You can now use emojis to share in-meeting reactions in Google Meet

Google Meet now allows you to express your reactions during meetings using emojis. This feature is currently available on Web, Meet Hardware devices, and iOS, with Android support coming soon.

These reactions will appear as a small badge in the sender's video tile and will float up the left side of the screen. When multiple users react, you'll see a flurry of emojis on the left side of your screen. To share a reaction, click the smile icon in the control bar to open the reaction bar. You can also select skin tones, simply hover over the bar to choose the skin tone you want. This will then be applied to all emojis that can change color.

"In-meeting reactions provide a lightweight, non-disruptive way to engage and participate in meetings without interrupting the speaker. Further, with options to select skin tones that best represent your identity, you can participate authentically. We hope these features make it easier for you, your colleagues, and stakeholders to stay better connected and engaged, whether they're working from home, the office, or anywhere in between," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Reactions will be ON by default and can be turned off by the meeting host. The full rollout for users with personal Google accounts has already started and may take up to 1-3 days to be fully visible. The full rollout for Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains will start on January 16 and on January 23, 2023, respectively.

In-meeting reactions on Google Meet will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.