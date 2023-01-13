Left Menu

Samsung's new SSD provides elevated computing and gaming performance in PCs/laptops

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-01-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 22:04 IST
Samsung's new SSD provides elevated computing and gaming performance in PCs/laptops
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung's PM9C1a, a high-performance PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, is ready for production, the South Korean firm announced on Thursday. This new SSD, PM9C1a, will offer improved computing and gaming performance in PCs and laptops.

The Samsung PM9C1a SSD is perfect for both regular use and more intensive computing and gaming. It utilizes the PCIe 4.0 interface to provide a 1.6x faster sequential read speed and a 1.8x faster sequential write speed than the PM9B1, reaching 6,000MB/s and 5,600MB/s respectively. Furthermore, random read and write speeds can reach up to 900K IOPS and 1,000K IOPS, respectively, according to the company.

The PM9C1a is up to 70% more energy efficient than its predecessor, allowing it to perform the same tasks while using less power. Additionally, when a laptop is in standby mode, the SSD will consume 10% less energy.

As far as security is concerned, Samsung's new PM9C1a SSD supports the Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) security standard created by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG), a global organization that develops open standards for computing security. DICE generates cryptographic keys inside the SSD, providing device authentication to protect against supply chain attacks and attestation to prevent any firmware tampering.

"Our new PM9C1a SSD will deliver a robust combination of superior performance, greater power efficiency and increased security, which are the qualities that matter most to PC users. We are committed to creating storage that satisfies the diverse and changing market requirements as we continue to advance innovation in the PC SSD space," said Yong Ho Song, Executive Vice President of Memory Solution Product & Development at Samsung Electronics.

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023