Delhi Police's Landmark Crackdown on Visa Fraud Nets Over 130 Arrests in 2025

In a groundbreaking operation against visa and passport fraud, the Delhi Police arrested over 130 individuals, including several travel agents, in 2025. This bold move celebrates an unprecedented effort to curb organised crime related to illegal overseas travel.

The Delhi Police IGI Airport unit spearheaded financial investigations, revealing significant financial trails and leading to the freezing of over 100 bank accounts. Investigations uncovered how proceeds from criminal activities were used to acquire assets, prompting legal actions for property attachment.

Additionally, police issued 140 lookout circulars in 2025, preventing fleeing suspects from leaving the country. Alongside visa fraud, intensified actions targeted touting and baggage theft, resulting in over 400 touting arrests and over 60 arrests for theft, indicating a comprehensive crackdown on travel-related crimes.

