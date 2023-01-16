Left Menu

Korean boyband Tomorrow x Together announce tour dates

South Korean boyband Tomorrow x Together will embark on their second world tour in March.The band comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai -- announced their tour Act Sweet Mirage on their official social media channels. Dates announced so far include 21 shows across 13 cities worldwide.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:25 IST
Korean boyband Tomorrow x Together announce tour dates
Korean boyband Tomorrow x Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korean boyband Tomorrow x Together will embark on their second world tour in March.

The band comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai -- announced their tour ''Act: Sweet Mirage'' on their official social media channels. Dates announced so far include 21 shows across 13 cities worldwide. The tour will begin in Seoul on March 25 with two consecutive days, followed by in Singapore on April 1 and in Taipei on April 5. The tour dates in Japan include April 14 and 15 in Osaka, 18 and 19 in Saitama, 25 and 26 in Kanagawa, as well as 29 and 30 in Aichi. The band will also tour six cities of the US: Charlotte on May 6, Belmont Park on 9 and 10, Washington D.C. on 16, Duluth on 19 and 20, San Antonio on 23 and 24, and Los Angeles on 27.

Tomorrow x Together will release their 5th EP, 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' on January 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023