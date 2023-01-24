Mobex: India’s Largest Platform for refurbished electronics eyes 150CR in 2023-2024 financial year

Mobex, A D2C hybrid platform designated to cater Refurbished Electronics, is a brand of Qarmatek. With a revenue of whopping 75 crores in the previous financial year, for the year 2023-2024 they are anticipating 150 crores in revenue with a target customer base of approximately 65,000 in the year 2023. The company is co-founded by Krunal Shah in one of the fastest growing cities of India, Ahmedabad, with the intent of providing an option to the consumers to upgrade their current owned devices at lower costs while keeping sustainability as the base and also addressing supply chain issues pertaining to the repair and refurbishment of electronics. He believes in the simple concept of "Choose nature before new." Mr. Krunal is highly appreciative of his team and quotes, "The team is as contributing to the growth we see today as I am. During the unfortunate time of the pandemic, the entire team came together to share each other's distress and find possible ways to ensure the operations were running to help the people in need of any urgent repairs as they couldn't go anywhere else." Due to this reason, they even experienced a surge in the overall demand in the post-pandemic period. The company's advantage lies in having more than a decade of unwavering experience in repairing and refurbishing. The product range goes from smartphones, laptops, and audio Products to even smartwatches. They offer all aspects of electronic repair services too. Being in the game for such a long time has helped them achieve proficiency and reach their peak in terms of quality and customer service. For the subsequent future, the Co-founder holds an ambition of tapping the USD 10 Billion Used Electronics Market, with an ever-expanding potential, while making Mobex the largest hybrid marketplace for refurbished electronics.

