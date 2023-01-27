Left Menu

Magic Software's Magic Pathsala Announces Partnership with Kapil Dev's Khushii

To this cause, Magic Software, with its CSR arm, Magic Pathshala will be key to sharing its resources, thereby strengthening its commitment to Digital Learning for Everyone.Mr. Kapil Dev interacted with the Magic team at their office at Smartworks, Sector 125, Noida on Wednesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-01-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 10:32 IST
Magic Pathshala, the CSR arm of Magic Software, has collaborated with Khushii, an independent, not-for-profit, child care NGO, founded by former Indian cricketer, Mr. Kapil Dev. As part of the collaboration, Magic Software will donate towards the education and upliftment of underserved children. To commemorate the partnership, Mr. Kapil Dev made a guest appearance at the Magic's office in Noida on Jan 25, 2023.

Kinship for Humanitarian Social and Holistic Intervention in India, Khushii, was founded in 2003 to empower children with the resources they need to become independent, self-reliant, and lead successful careers. To this cause, Magic Software, with its CSR arm, Magic Pathshala will be key to sharing its resources, thereby strengthening its commitment to Digital Learning for Everyone.

Mr. Kapil Dev interacted with the Magic team at their office at Smartworks, Sector 125, Noida on Wednesday. The key theme at this interaction was the importance of paying it forward. Others present at the event included Mr. Arjun Malhotra, Chairman of Magic Software and Mr. Acky Kamdar, CEO of Magic Software.

''Magic Pathshala is happy to commit our support to Mr. Kapil Dev's initiative, Khushii. This is indeed a very proud moment for our Magicians! With this partnership, we will be able to scale up our ability to reach a wider community and empower children everywhere,'' said Acky.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

