French economy eked out 0.1% growth in Q4, above forecasts - preliminary GDP

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:00 IST
France's economy eked out growth of 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) figures released on Tuesday, helped by exports.
The growth of 0.1% marked a slowdown compared to economic growth of 0.2% in the third quarter. Nevertheless, the preliminary fourth quarter figures beat forecasts, with a Reuters poll having forecast a 0.0% figure for the quarter.
For 2022 as a whole, the French economy grew by 2.6%, added the INSEE statistics office in its preliminary figures.
