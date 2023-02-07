Deutsche Telekom making calls to Turkey and Syria free following earthquake - statement

Deutsche Telekom said it was making all calls from its network between Germany, Turkey and Syria free for a week as part of its response to the earthquake, adding that Telekom and Congstar customers in Turkey and Syria would be able to roam for free. Germany is home to over three million ethnic Turks, the world's largest Turkish diaspora population, and around a million refugees from the Syrian civil war.

The offer will run retroactively from midnight on Feb. 6 until Feb. 15, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it would donate a million euros for aid. "The images and reports currently reaching us from Turkey and Syria are deeply distressing and saddening," said Chief Executive Tim Hoettges in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

