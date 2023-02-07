Left Menu

Deutsche Telekom making calls to Turkey and Syria free following earthquake - statement

Deutsche Telekom said it was making all calls from its network between Germany, Turkey and Syria free for a week as part of its response to the earthquake, adding that Telekom and Congstar customers in Turkey and Syria would be able to roam for free. "The images and reports currently reaching us from Turkey and Syria are deeply distressing and saddening," said Chief Executive Tim Hoettges in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:20 IST
Deutsche Telekom making calls to Turkey and Syria free following earthquake - statement

Deutsche Telekom said it was making all calls from its network between Germany, Turkey and Syria free for a week as part of its response to the earthquake, adding that Telekom and Congstar customers in Turkey and Syria would be able to roam for free. Germany is home to over three million ethnic Turks, the world's largest Turkish diaspora population, and around a million refugees from the Syrian civil war.

The offer will run retroactively from midnight on Feb. 6 until Feb. 15, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it would donate a million euros for aid. "The images and reports currently reaching us from Turkey and Syria are deeply distressing and saddening," said Chief Executive Tim Hoettges in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023