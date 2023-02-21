Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:03 IST
Airtel rolls out 5G services in more cities of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

Leading Indian telco Bharti Airtel has rolled out its 5G services in five more cities of Rajasthan, which include Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner and Bhilwara. The Airtel 5G Plus services are already live in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner & Bhilwara in addition to Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota. Airtel customers in these eight cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Marut Dilawari, CEO Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel said its 5G Plus services will be gradually pushed to customers as the telco builds its network and completes the rollout. Customers who own 5G-supported devices will be able to use the high-speed 5G network at no additional charge until the rollout is more extensive.

In parallel, Airtel has expanded its 5G Plus network in Uttarakhand to include Haridwar. The services are currently live in select locations including Har Ki Pauri, Jagjeetpur, Shivalik Nagar, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, Ranipur, Khanna Nagar and Brampuri.

Airtel's 5G services are already available in the capital city of Dehradun. The operator will augment its network to make the services available across the city in due course of time.

