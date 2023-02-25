Left Menu

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-02-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 13:46 IST
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites
Representative Image. Credit: Flickr

SpaceX is aiming to launch the next batch of Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday, February 27. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 Starlink satellites will lift of at 11:31 a.m. PT (19:31 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Falcon 9's first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3 and two Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the mission website, there is also a second launch window available the same day (Monday) at 3:29 p.m. PT (23:29 UTC). In addition, backup launch opportunities are available for Tuesday, February 28th at 11:18 a.m. PT (19:18 UTC) and 3:15 p.m. PT (23:15 UTC).

In parallel, SpaceX is also gearing up for Falcon 9's launch of Dragon's sixth operational human spaceflight mission (Crew-6) to the International Space Station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

SpaceX's Crew-6 mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on February 27.

The Dragon Endeavour spacecraft supporting this mission previously flew Demo-2, Crew-2, and Axiom Space's Ax-1 to and from the space station. Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

