New OnePlus 11 update brings February 2023 security patch, camera improvements

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update, labelled OxygenOS A.08, to the OnePlus 11 units in India. This update bumps up the Android security patch level to February 2023 and also includes a couple of Camera and Communication improvements.

The latest update improves the focus capability of the OnePlus 11's telephoto camera. In addition to improving focus, the update also enhances the photo clarity of zoom shots.

Below is the complete changelog for OnePlus 11 OxygenOS A.08 (via):

System

Improves system stability.

Integrates the February 2023 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Improves the stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Improves the stability of network connections for a better user experience.

Camera

Improves the focus capability of the telephoto camera.

Improves the photo clarity of zoom shots.

The update will be gradually released, starting with a limited number of users today. A broader release is expected to begin in a few days. If you haven't received the update notification, check for it manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > Software Updates.

OnePlus 11: Specifications

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the handset runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 OS.

In terms of optics, the new OnePlus flagship houses a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main shooter with Sony IMX890, a 32MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX709, and a 48MP ultrawide lens with Sony IMX581. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera housed in a left-aligned punch-hole cutout.

You also get an in-display fingerprint reader for quick biometric authentication.

The OnePlus 11 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired superfast charging support. It is available in two configurations - 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB - and two colours - Eternal Green and Titan Black.