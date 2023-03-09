Left Menu

French retailer Auchan to open private label store in Russia

Auchan Retail Russia said the new 'My Auchan' store would offer an assortment of about 900 items, 90% of which will be food products under Auchan's own brands. Auchan's decision to maintain its presence in Russia prompted Ukraine to call for a boycott of the chain as other global brands, such as McDonald's and Nike pulled out.

French retailer Auchan plans to open a new store in Russia selling almost exclusively private label products, doubling down on its presence in a market that many other Western retailers have shunned over Russia's actions in Ukraine. Auchan Retail Russia said the new 'My Auchan' store would offer an assortment of about 900 items, 90% of which will be food products under Auchan's own brands.

Auchan's decision to maintain its presence in Russia prompted Ukraine to call for a boycott of the chain as other global brands, such as McDonald's and Nike pulled out. Auchan has said its main mission in Russia is to provide the population with quality products at affordable prices.

