Philippines working on possible Marcos visit to Washington -envoy

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 03:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 03:32 IST
The Philippine ambassador to Washington said on Thursday Manila is working to arrange a possible visit to Washington this year by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos.

Jose Manuel Romualdez told an event hosted by Washington's Institute of World Politics that Marcos is expected to visit the U.S. West Coast later in the year for the APEC summit, which is scheduled to be held in San Francisco in the week of Nov. 12.

"We are also working on a possible standalone visit here in Washington DC, although we have yet to agree on the likely dates," Romualdez said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

