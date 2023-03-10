4th Test: IND vs AUS; Day 2

Scoreboard on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test between India and Australia, here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings: (Overnight 255 for 4 in 90 overs) Travis Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32 Usman Khawaja lbw Axar 180 Marnus Labuschagne b Mohd Shami 3 Steven Smith b Jadeja 38 Peter Handscomb b Mohd Shami 17 Cameron Green c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 114 Alex Carey c Axar b Ashwin 0 Mitchell Starc c Shreyas Iyer b Ashwin 6 Nathan Lyon c Kohli b Ashwin 34 Todd Murphy lbw b Ashwin 41 Matthew Kuhnemann not out 0 Extras: (B-9, LB-3, NB-2, W-1) 15 Total (For 10 wickets, 167.2 overs) 480 Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-72, 3-151, 4-170, 378-5, 378-6, 387-7, 409-8, 479-9, 480-10.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 31-3-134-2, Umesh Yadav 25-2-105-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 47.2-15-91-6, Ravindra Jadeja 35-5-89-1, Axar Patel 28-8-47-1, Shreyas Iyer 1-0-2-0. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)